Mortal remains of DMK chief M Karunanidhi carried out from the ambulance after reaching his Gopalapuram residence, in Chennai, on Tuesday. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday at 6.10 pm due to multiple organ failure. PTI

DMK supporters gather near the Kauvery Hospital, in Chennai on Tuesday. A massive controversy erupted on Tuesday after the Tamil Nadu government rejected Opposition DMK's demand for allotting space on the Marina beach for the burial of its leader M Karunanidhi. The cadres held impromptu protests and engaged in sloganeering demanding a place for Karunanidhi's burial at the Marina Beach even as minor incidents of violence were reported from some parts of the state. PTI

Security personnel stand by after DMK party president M Karunanidhi passed away, in Chennai on Tuesday. Police also resorted to lathicharge outside the hospital to disperse the crowd. PTI

Following Karunanidhi's death on Tuesday evening in a Chennai hospital, leaders from across all political spectrum have been conveying their condolences for their beloved Kalaignar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mourned the death of a "deep-rooted mass leader" while Rajinikanth has called it a "black day" for Tamil Nadu. PTI

Even as the Tamil Nadu government announced a seven-day mourning period after the death of former chief minister and DMK chief M Karunanidhi on Tuesday, party workers began a violent protest outside Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, where the patriarch was being treated, after the state government rejected DMK's plea for land at the Marina Beach for Karunanidhi's memorial. Reuters