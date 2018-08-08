1/10 Amid cries of people hailing him as "Thalaivar", DMK president Muthuvel Karunanidhi's last journey began with thousands of people paying their last respects. PTI Amid cries of people hailing him as "Thalaivar", DMK president Muthuvel Karunanidhi's last...

2/10 Slogans like 'Kalaignar pugazh vazhga vazhgavey' (long live the glory of Karunanidhi) rent the air as tri-service personnel lifted the glass casket containing the mortal remains and walked up to the flower bedecked military gun carriage. AP Slogans like 'Kalaignar pugazh vazhga vazhgavey' (long live the glory of Karunanidhi) rent the...

3/10 With party chief's demise, DMK working president MK Stalin on Wednesday appealed to cadres to remain calm and follow discipline in "this hour of grief", at Rajaji Hall in Chennai. PTI With party chief's demise, DMK working president MK Stalin on Wednesday appealed to cadres to...

4/10 "Just once shall I address you as appa (father)?" asked DMK Working President MK Stalin in a moving poem in memory of his late father and party chief Muthuvel Karunanidhi, as he noted that he used to call him as 'leader' more often. PTI "Just once shall I address you as appa (father)?" asked DMK Working President MK Stalin in a...

5/10 A stampede-like situation prevailed at the Rajaji Hall where Karunanidhi's mortal remains were earlier kept for public viewing as swelling crowds jostled and surged forward to have a last glimpse of him. Three people were killed in the incident. AP A stampede-like situation prevailed at the Rajaji Hall where Karunanidhi's mortal remains were...

6/10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Chennai from New Delhi by a special flight earlier in the morning. He was accompanied by Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and state unit leaders of the BJP, besides those of the DMK and the AIADMK. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Chennai from New Delhi by a special flight earlier in the...

7/10 Rajinikanth, who is yet to float his political party, paid his last respects to Karunanidhi. After the news broke on the death of Karunanidhi, the actor had said on Twitter that it was a black day for him as he lost his beloved Kalaignar. PTI Rajinikanth, who is yet to float his political party, paid his last respects to Karunanidhi....

8/10 Kamal Hassan was one of the other members from the film fraternity to pay his condolences to the DMK Chief. Hassan was among the politicians that had demanded a burial spot for Karunanidhi at Marina Beach. PTI Kamal Hassan was one of the other members from the film fraternity to pay his condolences to the...

9/10 Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu attended the last rites ceremony near Anna Memorial at Marina Beach. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy were also present at the event. However, Tamil Nadu chief minister Palaniswamy and his deputy Panneerselvam did not attend the ceremony. PTI Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu attended the last rites ceremony near Anna...