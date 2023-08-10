Kartik Aaryan kicks off the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne with the screening of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

1/4

The heartthrob of Bollywood, actor Kartik Aaryan was brimming with excitement as he graced the fan screening of his recent blockbuster, “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The event, known for celebrating Indian cinema’s finest talents, will have Kartik Aaryan connect with his Australian fans and share the magic of his latest cinematic endeavor. The actor landed in Melbourne and interacted with fans during the screening. The excitement was unmatched and palpable as fans went crazy to see their favourite star for the first time.