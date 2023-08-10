Kartik Aaryan kicks off the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne with the screening of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'
The heartthrob of Bollywood, actor Kartik Aaryan was brimming with excitement as he graced the fan screening of his recent blockbuster, “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The event, known for celebrating Indian cinema’s finest talents, will have Kartik Aaryan connect with his Australian fans and share the magic of his latest cinematic endeavor. The actor landed in Melbourne and interacted with fans during the screening. The excitement was unmatched and palpable as fans went crazy to see their favourite star for the first time.
“Satyaprem Ki Katha” became a box office success combined with remarkable performances, and heartfelt moments. The film’s success has solidified Kartik Aaryan’s position as one of Bollywood’s most sought-after actors and the next superstar, and his presence at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne was eagerly anticipated.
The fan screening was a memorable experience, as it offered Kartik the opportunity to personally engage with his admirers and express his gratitude for their unwavering support. Fans attending the event got the chance to ask questions and interact with him and capture memorable moments. One of the highlights was a girl who proposed for marriage to Kartik who was left speechless with the gesture.
Kartik Aaryan shared his enthusiasm for being part of IFFM, stating, “I am truly thrilled to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This is my first time in Melbourne and to be here for a screening of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ on the day I just landed has been amazing. I’m overwhelmed with all this love and really means a lot that everyone is here. There’s a feeling of togetherness and oneness here”.