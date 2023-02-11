Kartik Aaryan creates hysteria among fans as he celebrates Character Dheela 2.0 success at a club in Mumbai
To celebrate the success of the song, Kartik Aaryan decided to shake a leg with the audiences. He went to Escobar and Mitron in Bandra & Dragonfly, Andheri. The arrival moment had fans go berserk & Aaryan's way of celebrating success has won the internet.
The latest peppy, groovy song of Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada titled Character Dheela 2.0 was released recently! Setting screens on fire, the video has crossed 30 million views becoming one of the most viewed videos within 24 hours!
Shehzada is the biggest family entertainer of the year. The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon , Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar, music by Pritam, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and Kartik Aaryan. The film is set to release on 17th February 2023.
Kartik Aaryan not only ended 2022 on a bright note but has also started 2023 with a bang. His upcoming film, Shehzadais all set to hit the theatres in a week and he just dropped a banger of a song, Character Dheela 2.0, which is already looking like the Top chartbuster of all Bollywood party playlists this year as it is getting lots of love and wishes from his fans across, as the actor was trending on Number 1 on Twitter, shortly after the song dropped.