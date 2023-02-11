Kartik Aaryan creates hysteria among fans as he celebrates Character Dheela 2.0 success at a club in Mumbai

4/4

Kartik Aaryan not only ended 2022 on a bright note but has also started 2023 with a bang. His upcoming film, Shehzadais all set to hit the theatres in a week and he just dropped a banger of a song, Character Dheela 2.0, which is already looking like the Top chartbuster of all Bollywood party playlists this year as it is getting lots of love and wishes from his fans across, as the actor was trending on Number 1 on Twitter, shortly after the song dropped.