1/7 The historic Kartarpur Corridor was thrown open by the prime ministers of India and Pakistan on Saturday, ahead of the 550th birth anniversary on 12 November of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, whose final resting place is in Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. AP The historic Kartarpur Corridor was thrown open by the prime ministers of India and Pakistan on...

2/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi, Punjab before flagging off the first batch of pilgrims headed to Gurudwara Darbar Saheb via the Kartarpur Corridor. He was accompanied by Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and others. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi, Punjab...

3/7 Later, Modi inaugurated the the passenger terminal building of the Kartarpur Corridor which connects the Dera Baba Nanak in India's Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province. "It is a corridor for the nation. I want to thank Prime Minister Imran Khan in extending support to expedite the initiative of Kartarpur Corridor," he said. PTI Later, Modi inaugurated the the passenger terminal building of the Kartarpur Corridor which...

4/7 After inaugurating the Integrated Check Post of the 4.5 km-long Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, Modi flagged off the first batch of over 500 Indian Sikh pilgrims to Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. The first batch of pilgrims included Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal and Navjot Singh Sidhu. PTI After inaugurating the Integrated Check Post of the 4.5 km-long Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba...

5/7 Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan inaugurated the corridor by removing a curtain that was lifted by hot air balloons in the presence of thousands of Sikhs from across the world including India. A huge kirpan was displayed at the inauguration site. AP Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan inaugurated the corridor by removing a curtain that was lifted...

6/7 During his brief address, Imran welcomed the pilgrim and also raked up the Kashmir issue. Imran said it has resulted 70 years of hatred between India and Pakistan."India must ensure justice to people of Kashmir," he said. He hoped that one day the relationship between the two neighbours will improve. AP During his brief address, Imran welcomed the pilgrim and also raked up the Kashmir issue. Imran...