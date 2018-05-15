1/6 BJP workers celebrating at the party headquaters in New Delhi. The BJP, emerged as the single largest party but failed to cross the half-way mark in the 224-member Assembly where two constituencies didn't vote on Saturday. PTI BJP workers celebrating at the party headquaters in New Delhi. The BJP, emerged as the single...

2/6 BJP workers celebrating outside the party office in Bengaluru. BJP activists and leaders celebrated in both Bengaluru and New Delhi, waving party flags and shouting slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, their main vote-getter, and Amit Shah. PTI

3/6 JD(S) leader GT Deve Gowda celebrates his win from Chamundeshwari constituency. Deve Gowda defeated sitting state chief minister Siddaramaiah in by a margin of over 36,000 votes. PTI

4/6 Janata Dal (Secular) leader Adagooru H Vishwanath celebrates his win from Hunsur. However, Congress, which came second winning 78 seats, announced its support to the Janata Dal-Secular which finished third with 37 seats in a bid to keep the BJP away from forming a government. The JD-S quickly accepted the offer and wrote to the Governor staking claim to power. PTI

5/6 BJP leader and its chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa met and urged the Governor to let him prove his majority support in the Karnataka Assembly. He was accompanied by Union Minister Ananth Kumar. PTI