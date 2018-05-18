1/5 Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala administers oath to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yeddyurappa as chief minister of the state at a ceremony in Bengaluru on Thursday. The BJP leader was invited by the governor on Wednesday to take oath as the chief minister and form the government. PTI Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala administers oath to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS...

2/5 Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala greets newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yeddyurappa. BJP leader Sadanand Gowda described the event as an end of dictatorship as Yeddyurappa took oath as the 23rd chief minister of the state. PTI Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala greets newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Karnataka BS...

3/5 BS Yeddyurappa signs a register after being sworn-in as Chief Minister of Karnataka. Sporting a green shawl, symbolising solidarity with farmers in the state, the BJP leader took oath in the name of god and farmers. PTI BS Yeddyurappa signs a register after being sworn-in as Chief Minister of Karnataka. Sporting a...

4/5 BJP supporters with folk artists celebrate BS Yeddyurappa's swearing-in as the chief minister outside Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Thursday. Celebrations also broke out at the party's office in the city's northwest suburb and many districts across Karnataka. PTI BJP supporters with folk artists celebrate BS Yeddyurappa's swearing-in as the chief minister...