1/6 Polling was held for the crucial Karnataka Assembly election on Saturday and 64 percent voting was recorded till 5 pm, state electoral officials said. Voting was held in a single phase for 222 seats out of 224. PTI

2/6 The election is witnessing a three-cornered contest among the ruling Congress led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the BJP led by its chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's JD(S). PTI

3/6 Voters turned up in large numbers and were seen standing in long queues to cast their votes in the early hours. Union minister Ananth Kumar also cast his ballot, along with his family members. PTI

4/6 Polling was held in 58,008 stations in 30 districts. Out of these, 450 'Pink booths' called 'Sakhi' were also set up. The 'Pink booths' were overseen by women personnel only. PTI

5/6 Technical glitches in electronic voting machines (EVMs) delayed polling at several places in Bengaluru. Over 2,600 candidates are in the fray. PTI