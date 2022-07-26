Kargil Vijay Diwas: Celebrating India’s victory against Pakistan

10/12

Snapshots from the war: Indian commandos listen to their drill officers at a checkpoint on the Srinagar to Kargil road 5 June 1999. The Kargil sector was closed to the media by military authorities, as major operations were expected to take place in the coming days. India at that time was still trying to flush out Islamic guerrillas, allegedly backed by Pakistani regulars, after they infiltrated the Indian side of the Line of Control. AFP File