1/7 India commemorated 20 years of its victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War, saluting the supreme sacrifices and valour of the fallen heroes in recapturing several mountain heights seized by Pakistani intruders in Kashmir. In this image, the tri-services personnel can be seen paying homage at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Kargil Diwas. PTI India commemorated 20 years of its victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War, saluting the supreme...

2/7 It was on 26 July, 1999, that the Indian Army had declared successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring a victory after a three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil. India had lost around 500 soldiers in the war. PTI It was on 26 July, 1999, that the Indian Army had declared successful culmination of 'Operation...

3/7 President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the nation in paying tributes to the Kargil heroes, taking pride in the courage, bravery, and dedication of the soldiers who were part of the operation. PTI President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the...

4/7 The Indian Army responded to the intrusion by the Pakistani Army with 'Operation Vijay', fighting battles on rugged terrains and difficult peaks. In this image, a visitor at the Kargil War Memorial replica can be seen created by the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. PTI The Indian Army responded to the intrusion by the Pakistani Army with 'Operation Vijay', fighting...

5/7 The navy, too, played a significant role in Operation Vijay. The Indian Navy deployed warships from the Gulf to the western Indian coastline. Along with that, a part of Eastern Naval Fleet moved to the Arabian Sea to cut off all supply from Pakistan. PTI The navy, too, played a significant role in Operation Vijay. The Indian Navy deployed warships...

6/7 The Indian Air Force had joined the operation with their 'Operation Safed Sagar' under which, the IAF for the first time, used high-precision bombs to target the enemy. PTI The Indian Air Force had joined the operation with their 'Operation Safed Sagar' under which, the...