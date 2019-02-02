1/6
Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande visit the Bombay Stock Exchange to attend Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi's screening
Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande visit the Bombay Stock Exchange to attend Manikarnika: The Queen...
2/6
Kangana and Ankita
Kangana and Ankita
3/6
Kangana poses with the famous bull structure also found at Wall Street, New York
Kangana poses with the famous bull structure also found at Wall Street, New York
4/6
Kangana and Ankita have collaborated for the first time for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi
Kangana and Ankita have collaborated for the first time for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi
5/6
Kangana and Ankita at the Bombay Stock Exchange
Kangana and Ankita at the Bombay Stock Exchange
6/6
Ankita has been voicing her support for Kangana throughout the several controversies that have cropped up regarding Kangana's direction of Manikarnika
Ankita has been voicing her support for Kangana throughout the several controversies that have...