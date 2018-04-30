1/7 At least 25 people, including journalists, were killed when two suicide blasts ripped through Kabul on Monday, police have confirmed. AP At least 25 people, including journalists, were killed when two suicide blasts ripped through...

4/7 Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai said the second explosion came minutes after the first, and targeted reporters at the scene. "The bomber disguised himself as a journalist and detonated himself among the crowd," he said. AP Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai said the second explosion came minutes after the first,...

5/7 The interior ministry confirmed the death toll and said six journalists were among those killed. It also said 49 people had been wounded, amid fears the death toll could rise. AP The interior ministry confirmed the death toll and said six journalists were among those killed....

6/7 The attack comes days after the Taliban kicked off their spring offensive in an apparent rejection of calls for the militants to take up the Afghan government's offer of peace talks. A security force and a civilian lie low at the site of the suicide attack. AP The attack comes days after the Taliban kicked off their spring offensive in an apparent...