1/6 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday addressed a public meeting christened 'Pragathi Nivedana' or progress report on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Image courtesy: Twitter/trspartyonline Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday addressed a public meeting christened...

2/6 Rao had reached the venue after presiding over a state cabinet meeting. The meet was held amid speculation that the TRS may go for early polls. Dinesh Akula/101Reporters Rao had reached the venue after presiding over a state cabinet meeting. The meet was held amid...

3/6 During the rally, Rao slammed Chandrababu Naidu, the former chief minister, and said that during his tenure, people faced difficulties due to high power tariffs. He also appealed to people in the state not to become 'slaves' of Delhi-based parties. Dinesh Akula/101Reporters During the rally, Rao slammed Chandrababu Naidu, the former chief minister, and said that during...

4/6 The TRS has put up banners, flags, KCR's cut-outs, billboards, balloons and festoons on roads leading towards the venue, turning the nearby areas pink. Dineshh Akula/101Reporters The TRS has put up banners, flags, KCR's cut-outs, billboards, balloons and festoons on roads...

5/6 Carrying pink flags and wearing pink scarves, party workers reached the venue in a show of strength. Dinesh Akula/101Reporters Carrying pink flags and wearing pink scarves, party workers reached the venue in a show of...