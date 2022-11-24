Just For Kicks: Channel your inner Messi at these goalposts in Qatar
You don't have to be on a football team to get to the goalpost at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Artists from across the world have put up art installations and they are worth your time
1/6
Symmetry, made by Ale Georgini has been erected at the Katara Village in Qatar. The installations have attracted a lot of visitors and tourists. The goalposts will be open to the public till 20 December. Image courtesy: @visitqatar/Instagram
2/6
This goalpost, titled ‘Where the Owl Sleeps’, has been made by Camila Gondo and has been erected for Brazil. All the goalposts have been created by individual artists or a group of artists. Two of them are created by Qatari artists and rest have been made by artists from England, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil. Image courtesy: @visitqatar/Instagram
3/6
This goalpost, called ‘From Spain to Qatar’, has been created by Jordi Gil Fernandez at Sealine Beach. All the goalposts have been collectively called ‘Posts of Qatar’ to celebrate this year’s FIFA World Cup. Image courtesy: @visitqatar/Instagram
4/6
This goalpost has been titled ‘Qatargentina’ and is made by a duo of artists named Simo Vibart and Fatima Alsharshani. Image courtesy: @simovibart/Instagram
5/6
‘Sails, moving forward’ has been created by Maryam Faraj Al-Suwaidi and Guillaume. It has been installed at The Pearl, Qatar. The goalpost is a tribute to Qatar and France. @visitqatar/Instagram
6/6
‘Harmony Shining Through the Rose’ has been made by an artist who goes by the pen name KEF! Erected for Germany, the artist was inspired by the desert rose while creating this piece of art. @visitqatar/Instagram