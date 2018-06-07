1/7 Mini Mathur was spotted at Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom at 'Sony PIX Premiere Nights' screening with her children Mini Mathur was spotted at Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom at 'Sony PIX Premiere Nights' screening...

2/7 Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep and daughter Shanaya at 'Sony PIX Premiere Nights' event for Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom screening Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep and daughter Shanaya at 'Sony PIX Premiere Nights' event for...

3/7 Rock On actor, Purab Kohli at 'Sony PIX Premiere Nights' screening for Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom Rock On actor, Purab Kohli at 'Sony PIX Premiere Nights' screening for Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom

4/7 Zayed Khan at the ‘Sony PIX Premiere Nights’ event of Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom with his children and with his sister, Sussanne Khan’s child Zayed Khan at the ‘Sony PIX Premiere Nights’ event of Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom with his...

5/7 Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti with their children Zene Zoe and Zeke at the 'Sony PIX Premiere Nights' screening' Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti with their children Zene Zoe and Zeke at the 'Sony PIX Premiere...

6/7 RJ Malishka at 'Sony PIX Premiere Nights' event for Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom screening RJ Malishka at 'Sony PIX Premiere Nights' event for Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom screening