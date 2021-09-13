Photos

Jubilation for Medvedev, tears for Djokovic after US Open men's singles final

Daniil Medvedev brought an end to Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam dream with a straight sets victory in the US Open final.

FP Sports September 13, 2021 10:41:20 IST
Novak Djokovic, aiming to do a calendar-year Grand Slam, entered the US Open final as the favourite having a 27-0 record in Grand Slams in 2021. AP Photo
Many celebrities were present in attendance during the final including Bradley Cooper. AP Photo
Djokovic lost the first set 4-6 but he had made 10 comebacks this year in Slams after dropping the first set and was expected to bounce back against Medvedev. AP Photo
Medvedev didn't allow Djokovic to mount a comeback as the Russian sizzled with his emphatic service game to clinch the match 6-4, 6-4,6-4 and his first Grand Slam title. AP Photo
Djokovic's dream of achieving a calendar-year Grand Slam was shattered but he was gracious in defeat as he congratulated Medvedev for winning his first major title. AP Photo
Djokovic got very emotional during his speech after the final and admitted that he is relieved the opportunity to do a calendar-year Grand Slam is behind him. AP Photo
Medvedev finally got his hands on a Grand Slam trophy and celebrated by kissing the US Open men's singles trophy. AP Photo
