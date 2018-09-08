1/6 Juan Martin Del Potro reached the second Grand Slam final of his career after Rafael Nadal pulled out of their semi-final clash with a knee injury. Del Potro was winning 7-6, 6-2 when the match ended. AP Juan Martin Del Potro reached the second Grand Slam final of his career after Rafael Nadal pulled...

2/6 Defending champion Rafael Nadal picked up the injury early on in the first set. Nadal attempted to play through the pain for a while, getting his knee taped up by a physiotherapist on a couple of occasions. Nadal has frequently had knee injuries which have ruled him out for extensive periods. AP Defending champion Rafael Nadal picked up the injury early on in the first set. Nadal attempted...

3/6 Rafael Nadal has had a difficult qualifying run in the tournament, playing over 16 hours of tennis, which could explain his injury. His quarter-final match against Austrian Dominic Thiem went to five sets. AP Rafael Nadal has had a difficult qualifying run in the tournament, playing over 16 hours of...

4/6 Juan Martin Del Potro will face two-time US Open winner Novak Djokovic in the final, who beat Japan's Kei Nishikori in straight sets. AP Juan Martin Del Potro will face two-time US Open winner Novak Djokovic in the final, who beat...

5/6 Kei Nishikori was outclassed by the Serbian in a match that ended 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in favour of Djokovic. AP Kei Nishikori was outclassed by the Serbian in a match that ended 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in favour of...