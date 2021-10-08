JRD Tata's love for aviation and how India flies along with his dreams

3/4

The first flight in Indian aviation history lifted off from Karachi with JRD at the controls of a Puss Mouth plane. "On an exciting October dawn in 1932, a Puss Moth and I soared joyfully from Karachi with our first precious load of mail, on an inaugural flight to Bombay. As we hummed towards our destination at a 'dazzling' hundred miles an hour, I breathed a silent prayer for the success of our venture and for the safety of those who worked for it. We were a small team in those days. We shared successes and failures, the joys and headaches, as together we built up the enterprise which later was to blossom into Air-India and Air-India International." Image Courtesy: Tata Team