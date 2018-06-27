1/5
Josh Brolin, a cast member in Sicario: Day of the Soldado, poses with his wife Kathryn Boyd at the premiere of the film at the Westwood Regency Theatre, in Los Angeles. The Associated Press/Chris Pizzello
2/5
Benicio Del Toro, arrives at the premiere of Sicario: Day of the Soldado at the Westwood Regency Theatre. The Associated Press/Chris Pizzello
3/5
Benicio Del Toro, left, signs autographs for fans at the premiere at Westwood Regency Theatre, in Los Angeles. The Associated Press/Chris Pizzello
4/5
Isabela Moner arrives at the premiere of Sicario: Day Of The Soldado in Westwood. Twitter/ @Celeb_Mafia
5/5
Jennifer Morrison at the premiere. Twitter/@AllAboutJMo
