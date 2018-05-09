1/5 Rajasthan Royals displayed a disciplined bowling effort as 5 out of the 7 bowlers used by captain Ajinkya Rahane last night bowled with economy rate of less than 6, helping the team beat Kings XI Punjab by 15 runs. Sportzpics Rajasthan Royals displayed a disciplined bowling effort as 5 out of the 7 bowlers used by captain...

2/5 Jos Buttler was in his elements on Tuesday scoring 82 off 58 balls, taking Rajasthan Royals to an explosive start. Sportzpics Jos Buttler was in his elements on Tuesday scoring 82 off 58 balls, taking Rajasthan Royals to an...

3/5 Andrew Tye picked 4 for 34 in his four overs, and also got the Purple Cap at the end of the Rajasthan Royals innings. Sportzpics Andrew Tye picked 4 for 34 in his four overs, and also got the Purple Cap at the end of the...

4/5 Krishnappa Gowtham picked 2 wickets foir just 11 runs in 3 overs, getting rid of Chris Gayle early on in the innings and followed it up with the wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin who came out to bat at number 3. Sportzpics Krishnappa Gowtham picked 2 wickets foir just 11 runs in 3 overs, getting rid of Chris Gayle...