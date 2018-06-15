1/7
Victoria Gotti, Kelly Preston, John Travolta and John Gotti, Jr attend the premiere of Gotti at the SVA Theatre on 14 June, 2018, in New York. The Associated Press/ Charles Sykes
Victoria Gotti, Kelly Preston, John Travolta and John Gotti, Jr attend the premiere of Gotti at...
2/7
John Travolta and John Gotti Jr pose for a photograph at the New York premiere of Gotti, based on the life of the boss of the Gambino crime family. The Associated Press/ Charles Sykes
John Travolta and John Gotti Jr pose for a photograph at the New York premiere of Gotti, based on...
3/7
Victoria Gotti, wife of John Gotti Sr, and Kelly Preston at the premiere in New York. The Associated Press/ Charles Skyes
Victoria Gotti, wife of John Gotti Sr, and Kelly Preston at the premiere in New York. The...
4/7
John Travolta and Kelly Preston star in Gotti, the story of John Gotti Sr., the boss of the Gambino crime family. The Associated Press/ Charles Sykes
John Travolta and Kelly Preston star in Gotti, the story of John Gotti Sr., the boss of the...
5/7
Kelly Preston, who essays the role of Victoria Gotti in the biopic, poses for a photograph at the film's New York premiere. The Associated Press/ Charles Skyes
Kelly Preston, who essays the role of Victoria Gotti in the biopic, poses for a photograph at the...
6/7
Dean Winters at the premiere of Gotti. The Associated Press/ Charles Skyes
Dean Winters at the premiere of Gotti. The Associated Press/ Charles Skyes
7/7
Kelly Preston, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson and John Travolta at Gotti's premiere. The Associated Press/ Charles Skyes
Kelly Preston, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson and John Travolta at Gotti's premiere. The Associated...