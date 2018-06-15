1/7 Victoria Gotti, Kelly Preston, John Travolta and John Gotti, Jr attend the premiere of Gotti at the SVA Theatre on 14 June, 2018, in New York. The Associated Press/ Charles Sykes Victoria Gotti, Kelly Preston, John Travolta and John Gotti, Jr attend the premiere of Gotti at...

2/7 John Travolta and John Gotti Jr pose for a photograph at the New York premiere of Gotti, based on the life of the boss of the Gambino crime family. The Associated Press/ Charles Sykes John Travolta and John Gotti Jr pose for a photograph at the New York premiere of Gotti, based on...

3/7 Victoria Gotti, wife of John Gotti Sr, and Kelly Preston at the premiere in New York. The Associated Press/ Charles Skyes Victoria Gotti, wife of John Gotti Sr, and Kelly Preston at the premiere in New York. The...

4/7 John Travolta and Kelly Preston star in Gotti, the story of John Gotti Sr., the boss of the Gambino crime family. The Associated Press/ Charles Sykes John Travolta and Kelly Preston star in Gotti, the story of John Gotti Sr., the boss of the...

5/7 Kelly Preston, who essays the role of Victoria Gotti in the biopic, poses for a photograph at the film's New York premiere. The Associated Press/ Charles Skyes Kelly Preston, who essays the role of Victoria Gotti in the biopic, poses for a photograph at the...

6/7 Dean Winters at the premiere of Gotti. The Associated Press/ Charles Skyes Dean Winters at the premiere of Gotti. The Associated Press/ Charles Skyes