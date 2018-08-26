1/8 US Senator from Arizona John McCain, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 81, became a public figure at age 31 when his bed-bound image was broadcast from North Vietnam in 1967. A Vietnam prisoner of war for more than five years, his A-4 Skyhawk was hit in October that year as he flew across Hanoi's skies on the day of his 23rd mission. AP US Senator from Arizona John McCain, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 81, became a...

2/8 John Sidney McCain III (left) was born in 1936 in the Panana Canal zone, where his father was stationed in the military. In this photo, he can be seen with his parents Rear Admiral John S McCain Jr (right) and Roberta Wright McCain. AP

3/8 In this 14 March, 1973 file photo, McCain can be seen being escorted to Hanoi, after being released from captivity in Vietnam. He was released after the Paris Peace Accords, but the physical consequences of his deliberately ill-treated fractures — and torture in prison — cost him his career as a pilot. AP

4/8 In this 25 May, 1973 file photo, McCain is seen being greeted by then US president Richard Nixon, after his release from the POW camp in North Vietnam. McCain returned home from his years as a POW on crutches and never regained full mobility in his arms and leg. AP

5/8 In this 7 November, 1991 file photo, McCain is hugged by former North Vietnam Colonel Bui Tin on Capitol Hill in Washington after a hearing of the Senate Select Committee on POW and MIA affairs. Tin oversaw a military prison operation dubbed the "Hanoi Hilton," where McCain was held prisoner during the Vietnam War. AP

6/8 In the 1990s, McCain shouldered the long effort to account for American soldiers still missing from the Vietnam war and to normalise relations with Vietnam. In this 24 June, 1992 file photo, the Republican senator holds up an article from the Washington Times during a hearing of the Senate Select Committee on POW/MIA Affairs on Capitol Hill in Washington. AP

7/8 In this 1 December, 1992 file photo, Senator John Kerry is seen listening to Senator McCain during a hearing of the committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. AP