1/8 Former US presidents, including Barack Obama, and John McCain's family members gathered on Saturday at the Washington National Cathedral to honour and remember the late senator. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump stuck to his Saturday routine and headed to a golf course. He did not offer any commentary on McCain's memorial service. AP Former US presidents, including Barack Obama, and John McCain's family members gathered on...

2/8 McCain’s body, which had lain in state at the US Capitol, arrived at the cathedral with a motorcade that first stopped at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. AP McCain’s body, which had lain in state at the US Capitol, arrived at the cathedral with a...

3/8 McCain’s wife, Cindy, laid a wreath to honour those who died in the war at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. AP McCain’s wife, Cindy, laid a wreath to honour those who died in the war at the Vietnam Veterans...

4/8 Other attendees at the memorial included former presidents Bill Clinton and George W Bush, and Laura Bush, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, comedian Jay Leno, and former senators Bob Dole and John Kerry. AP Other attendees at the memorial included former presidents Bill Clinton and George W Bush, and...

5/8 Obama, in his eulogy, hailed the one-time prisoner of war for his commitment to truth and core democratic values. He said that he and McCain 'didn't advertise it', but they would meet almost weekly in the Oval Office to talk about policy and also their families. AP Obama, in his eulogy, hailed the one-time prisoner of war for his commitment to truth and core...

6/8 Obama also said that McCain, who battled fiercely but respectfully in the political arena, 'made us better presidents - just as he made the Senate better, just as he made the country better.' AP Obama also said that McCain, who battled fiercely but respectfully in the political arena, 'made...

7/8 Former president George W Bush described McCain as a man with a code in his eulogy. He recalled a champion for the 'forgotten people' at home and abroad whose legacy will serve as a reminder of the power of America. AP Former president George W Bush described McCain as a man with a code in his eulogy. He recalled a...