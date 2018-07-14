1/6
American John Isner took on South African Kevin Anderson in the first semifinal of the men's singles at Wimbledon. Isner defeated thirteenth seed Milos Raonic in the quarter-finals, with Andersen pulling off a shock upset against defending champion Roger Federer. AP
Ninth seed Kevin Anderson went into an early lead after winning the first set 7-6, but Isner soon rallied to win the next two. Anderson won the fourth set 6-4, taking the match to five sets. AP
Both players seemed determined to take the match to the wire, and at six hours and 36 minutes, it became the second-longest match in Wimbledon history. AP
After what seemed like an eternity, Anderson was finally able to break, reaching the semi-final with a score of 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 6-4, 26-24. AP
The second semi-final of the night saw former Wimbledon winners Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic square off. Nadal started slowly, losing the first set 4-6. AP
Djokovic lost the second set, only to rally back and win the third before the match was suspended. The match will resume on Saturday, prior to the Women's singles final, with the score at 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 to Djokovic. AP
