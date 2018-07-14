1/6 American John Isner took on South African Kevin Anderson in the first semifinal of the men's singles at Wimbledon. Isner defeated thirteenth seed Milos Raonic in the quarter-finals, with Andersen pulling off a shock upset against defending champion Roger Federer. AP American John Isner took on South African Kevin Anderson in the first semifinal of the men's...

2/6 Ninth seed Kevin Anderson went into an early lead after winning the first set 7-6, but Isner soon rallied to win the next two. Anderson won the fourth set 6-4, taking the match to five sets. AP

3/6 Both players seemed determined to take the match to the wire, and at six hours and 36 minutes, it became the second-longest match in Wimbledon history. AP

4/6 After what seemed like an eternity, Anderson was finally able to break, reaching the semi-final with a score of 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 6-4, 26-24. AP

5/6 The second semi-final of the night saw former Wimbledon winners Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic square off. Nadal started slowly, losing the first set 4-6. AP