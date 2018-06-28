1/5
(From L-R) Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar, Aisha Sharma and John Abraham pose for a picture during the trailer launch of upcoming action thriller Hindi film Satyameva Jayate in Mumbai. AFP
(From L-R) Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar, Aisha Sharma and John Abraham pose for a picture...
2/5
John Abraham (L) and Manoj Bajpayee attend the trailer launch of Satyameva Jayate. AFP
John Abraham (L) and Manoj Bajpayee attend the trailer launch of Satyameva Jayate. AFP
3/5
Amruta Khanvilkar (L) and Aisha Sharma pose for a picture during the trailer launch of Satyameva Jayate in Mumbai. AFP
Amruta Khanvilkar (L) and Aisha Sharma pose for a picture during the trailer launch of Satyameva...
4/5
John Abraham (L) and Aisha Sharma talk during the trailer launch of Satyameva Jayate in Mumbai. AFP
John Abraham (L) and Aisha Sharma talk during the trailer launch of Satyameva Jayate in Mumbai. AFP
5/5
Amruta Khanvilkar poses for a picture during the trailer launch of upcoming action thriller Hindi film Satyameva Jayate. AFP
Amruta Khanvilkar poses for a picture during the trailer launch of upcoming action thriller Hindi...