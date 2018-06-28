1/5

(From L-R) Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar, Aisha Sharma and John Abraham pose for a picture during the trailer launch of upcoming action thriller Hindi film Satyameva Jayate in Mumbai. AFP

(From L-R) Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar, Aisha Sharma and John Abraham pose for a picture...