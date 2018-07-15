1/6 England captain Eoin Morgan shocked everyone after winning the toss and choosing to bat first again after what had happened in the 1st ODI. But his side took on the challenge and Joe Root came back in form to give the hosts a solid stage after the end of the first innings. A professional bowling performance was followed which meant England returned back happily. AP England captain Eoin Morgan shocked everyone after winning the toss and choosing to bat first...

2/6 Kuldeep Yadav was once again the top wicket-taker for India, scalping three wickets but the English batsman, especially Joe Root, played him well. Kuldeep ended up giving 68 runs which took the pressure created in the earlier games to go away.

3/6 Joe Root smashed a century in 2nd ODI, making a statement that he is as good in white-ball cricket as he in Tests. Root was under severe pressure to cement his place in the ODI unit after some ordinary performances in the last few games. His innings of 113 made off 116 balls included 8 fours and 1 six.

4/6 Despite Joe Root's brilliance with the bat, England were looking down to a score below 300. Then came David Willey who played a quickfire knock of 50 off just 31 balls to take the score to 322 at the end of the innings.

5/6 India got off to a cautious start and then lost three wickets in form of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina then formed a good partnership for the visitors, however Moeen Ali trapped Kohli in front of the stumps when he was on 45 and then India began to slide away in chase.