Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow blow India away in record chase
England were handed a target of 378 run by India which they chased down on the final day of the Test.
The five-match series between India and England ended in a 2-2 draw after the hosts clinched a 7-wicket win in the final Test at Edgbaston. AP
England were handed a target of 378 run by India which they chased down on the final day of the Test. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow struck an unbeaten stand of 269 runs for the fourth wicket for England to see the side home. AP
India failed to pick any wickets on the final day of the Test. AP
Jonny Bairstow who has been in an exceptional form with the bat scored two centuries in the match. He scored 114* in the second innings. AP
Joe Root also notched up a ton in the second innings as he remained unbeaten at 142. AP
The Indian team had come into the series with a 2-1 lead. AP