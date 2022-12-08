Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander! BJP, Congress celebrate wins in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh
It was a day of celebrations. As the votes were counted in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, both parties had a reason to smile. While the BJP recorded a historic win in Gujarat, the Congress was able to wrest power in the hill state
It;s a day to celebrate! The BJP has 156 reasons to smile as it broke all records in the state to emerge as the victorious party. With this win, BJP will now be in power for a record seventh term. AP
BJP supporters celebrate the party’s win in Gujarat state elections in Gandhinagar. The 156-seat victory is BJP’s best performance in the state and comes after it lost a few layers of its sheen in 2017. AP
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, left and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state President C R Patil, celebrate with sweets in Gandhinagar. AP
The Gujarat results overwhelmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was overcome with a lot of emotions on the “phenomenal election results”. AP
The BJP celebrations weren’t limited to Gujarat itself. Followers and party members across the country joined in. In Jammu, BJP president Ravinder Raina danced with party leaders and workers. PTI
The BJP headquarters in Delhi too bore a swanky, celebratory mood after the saffron party’s stupendous performance in Gujarat. News18
The Gujarat elections in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state is seen as a barometer of his ruling Bharatiya Janata party’s popularity ahead of a general election in 2024. AP
Bhartiya Janata Party candidate for the Sabarmati constituency Harshad Patel celebrates winning his seat after the results announcement. AFP
Even though the Congress fared poorly in Gujarat, the hill state of Himachal Pradesh gave it a reason to smile. The Grand Old Party snatched victory from the BJP there. Congress’ Sudhir Sharma, the Dharamshala candidate, was all smiles after the win. AP
Congress supporters offer sweets to party leader Pawan Khera celebrating the party’s win in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. PTI
Congress workers were buoyed by the results in Himachal Pradesh. With this win, the Congress now has power in three states. PTI
Congress supporters celebrate outside a counting station in Dharamshala. AP