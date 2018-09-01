1/5 Sonam Kapoor, Festival Champion for the Jio MAMI with Star at the 3rd edition of the Jio MAMI with Star, Word to Screen Market 2018 Sonam Kapoor, Festival Champion for the Jio MAMI with Star at the 3rd edition of the Jio MAMI...

2/5 Kiran Rao as chairperson at the Mumbai Film Festival at the 3rd edition Kiran Rao as chairperson at the Mumbai Film Festival at the 3rd edition

3/5 Anurag Kashyap was present at the 3rd edition of the Jio MAMI with Star, Word to Screen Market 2018 Anurag Kashyap was present at the 3rd edition of the Jio MAMI with Star, Word to Screen Market 2018

4/5 Author and socio-political activist Manoranjan Byapari, the only convict-turned-Rickshaw puller who has penned a dozen novels and over a hundred short stories, apart from non-fiction essays, at the event Author and socio-political activist Manoranjan Byapari, the only convict-turned-Rickshaw puller...