Photos

Jhulan Goswami farewell match in photos as India beat England in a thriller

It was a fitting farewell for Jhulan Goswami as India women's team defeated hosts England 3-0 for the first time at their home.

FirstCricket Staff September 25, 2022 01:38:48 IST
Jhulan Goswami clicked a pre-match photo with the Indian cricket team for the last time ahead of the India vs England third ODI in London. Twitter/BCCI
1/10
Jhulan Goswami clicked a pre-match photo with the Indian cricket team for the last time ahead of the India vs England third ODI in London. Twitter/BCCI
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (in tears) gave a farewell speech to Harmanpreet Kaur before the match. Twitter/BCCI
2/10
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (in tears) gave a farewell speech to Harmanpreet Kaur before the match. Twitter/BCCI
Harmanpreet Kaur also embraced Jhulan at the end of her speech. Twitter/BCCI
3/10
Harmanpreet Kaur also embraced Jhulan at the end of her speech. Twitter/BCCI
Jhulan Goswami was also asked by Harmanpreet Kaur to join during the toss and the retiring pacer also called the toss. India women lost the toss and were asked to bat first. Twitter
4/10
Jhulan Goswami was also asked by Harmanpreet Kaur to join during the toss and the retiring pacer also called the toss. India women lost the toss and were asked to bat first. Twitter
Jhulan Goswami received a guard of honour from the England team when she came out to bat for the last time. Goswami, however, was dismissed off the first ball. Twitter/England Cricket
5/10
Jhulan Goswami received a guard of honour from the England team when she came out to bat for the last time. Goswami, however, was dismissed off the first ball. Twitter/England Cricket
Jhulan Goswami also received a guard of honour from her teammates as well when India came out to bowl in the second innings. Twitter/England Cricket
6/10
Jhulan Goswami also received a guard of honour from her teammates as well when India came out to bowl in the second innings. Twitter/England Cricket
Jhulan Goswami also picked two wickets during the match of Alice Capsey and Kate Cross. She also bowled three maidens while her last over was a wicket maiden.
7/10
Jhulan Goswami also picked two wickets during the match of Alice Capsey and Kate Cross. She also bowled three maidens while her last over was a wicket maiden.
India eventually won a low-scoring thriller as Jhulan Goswami was carried on shoulders by a fellow teammate after India defeated England by 16 runs at the Lords’ Cricket Ground.
8/10
India eventually won a low-scoring thriller as Jhulan Goswami was carried on shoulders by a fellow teammate after India defeated England by 16 runs at the Lords’ Cricket Ground.
It was a fitting farewell for Jhulan Goswami as India women team defeated hosts England 3-0 for the first time.
9/10
It was a fitting farewell for Jhulan Goswami as India women team defeated hosts England 3-0 for the first time.
Jhulan Goswami was also the centre of attraction during the victory lap as she called an end to her international career sprawling across two decades with 355 wickets in all formats. Twitter/BCCI women
10/10
Jhulan Goswami was also the centre of attraction during the victory lap as she called an end to her international career sprawling across two decades with 355 wickets in all formats. Twitter/BCCI women