Jhulan Goswami farewell match in photos as India beat England in a thriller
It was a fitting farewell for Jhulan Goswami as India women's team defeated hosts England 3-0 for the first time at their home.
1/10
Jhulan Goswami clicked a pre-match photo with the Indian cricket team for the last time ahead of the India vs England third ODI in London. Twitter/BCCI
2/10
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (in tears) gave a farewell speech to Harmanpreet Kaur before the match. Twitter/BCCI
3/10
Harmanpreet Kaur also embraced Jhulan at the end of her speech. Twitter/BCCI
4/10
Jhulan Goswami was also asked by Harmanpreet Kaur to join during the toss and the retiring pacer also called the toss. India women lost the toss and were asked to bat first. Twitter
5/10
Jhulan Goswami received a guard of honour from the England team when she came out to bat for the last time. Goswami, however, was dismissed off the first ball. Twitter/England Cricket
6/10
Jhulan Goswami also received a guard of honour from her teammates as well when India came out to bowl in the second innings. Twitter/England Cricket
7/10
Jhulan Goswami also picked two wickets during the match of Alice Capsey and Kate Cross. She also bowled three maidens while her last over was a wicket maiden.
8/10
India eventually won a low-scoring thriller as Jhulan Goswami was carried on shoulders by a fellow teammate after India defeated England by 16 runs at the Lords’ Cricket Ground.
9/10
It was a fitting farewell for Jhulan Goswami as India women team defeated hosts England 3-0 for the first time.
10/10
Jhulan Goswami was also the centre of attraction during the victory lap as she called an end to her international career sprawling across two decades with 355 wickets in all formats. Twitter/BCCI women