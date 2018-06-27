1/5 Jessica Chastain attends a special screening of her film Woman Walks Ahead at The Whitby Hotel in New York on 26 June, 2018. The Associated Press/ Evan Agostini Jessica Chastain attends a special screening of her film Woman Walks Ahead at The Whitby Hotel in...

2/5 Michael Greyeyes, who essays the character of the Sitting Bull, a leader of Native Americans during the 19th century Resistance, also attended. The Associated Press/ Evan Agostini Michael Greyeyes, who essays the character of the Sitting Bull, a leader of Native Americans...

3/5 Actresses Emily Meade and Sofia Black-D'Elia and actor Chaske Spencer at the screening of Woman Walks Ahead. The film follows the story of a New York painter Caroline Weldon, who sets out to meet Sitting Bull. The Associated Press/ Evan Agostini Actresses Emily Meade and Sofia Black-D'Elia and actor Chaske Spencer at the screening of Woman...

4/5 The director of Woman Walks Ahead, Susanna White at The Whitby Hotel for the special screening of her film. The Associated Press/ Evan Agostini The director of Woman Walks Ahead, Susanna White at The Whitby Hotel for the special screening of...