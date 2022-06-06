Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Rodrigo, Vanessa Hudgens highlight MTV Movie and TV Awards
Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the MTV Movie and TV Awards was full of glamour and entertainment.
Sofia Carson presents the award for best musical moment at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Host Vanessa Hudgens appears at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Vanessa Hudgens speaks at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Sophia Di Martino accepts the award for best team for "Loki" at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Jack Black accepts the comedic genius award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Rachel Sennott, Maria Bakalova, Chase Sui present the award for best show at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Megan Stalter, left, and Hannah Einbinder present the award for most frightened performance at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Jennifer Lopez accepts the generation award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Olivia Rodrigo accepts the best music documentary award for "driving home 2 u" at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Sydney Sweeney accepts the award for best show for "Euphoria" at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)