1/9 Rakesh Roshan attended the special screening ALTBalaji's Home Rakesh Roshan attended the special screening ALTBalaji's Home

2/9 Jeetendra was spotted at the special screening of AltBalaji's Home Jeetendra was spotted at the special screening of AltBalaji's Home

3/9 Ekta Kapoor is producing Home, which deals with a family struggling to fight for their home stuck in the corrupt hands of the builders Ekta Kapoor is producing Home, which deals with a family struggling to fight for their home stuck...

4/9 Sakshi Tanwar, who played the lead in Blaji Telefilm's Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Bade Achche Lagte Hain also was seen at the event Sakshi Tanwar, who played the lead in Blaji Telefilm's Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Bade Achche Lagte...

5/9 Lipstick Under My Burqua actress Aahana Kumra at the special screening of Home Lipstick Under My Burqua actress Aahana Kumra at the special screening of Home

6/9 Sachin Pilgaonkar, whose wife Supriya will be essaying the lead role in Home, was spotted at the event Sachin Pilgaonkar, whose wife Supriya will be essaying the lead role in Home, was spotted at the...

7/9 Television actors Rithvik Dhanjani, Aly Gony and Karan Patel along with others attend Home special screening Television actors Rithvik Dhanjani, Aly Gony and Karan Patel along with others attend Home...

8/9 Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan appear at the special screening of AltBalaji's Home Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan appear at the special...