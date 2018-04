Jaya Bachchan made her film debut with Satyajit Ray's 1963 Bengali film Mahanagar at the age of...

Jaya Bachchan made her film debut with Satyajit Ray's 1963 Bengali film Mahanagar at the age of 15. Facebook

With Randhir Kapoor in Jawani Diwani (1972). Facebook

With Sanjeev Kumar (who played the role of her father) in Gulzar's 1972 film Parichay. Facebook

