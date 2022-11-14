Chacha and his Children: Celebrating Jawaharlal Nehru on his 133rd birth anniversary
While leaders across the political spectrum paid tributes to India's first prime minister, the children in schools dressed up as 'Chacha Nehru' to mark Bal Diwas
1/8
India celebrated the birth anniversary of its first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, today (14 November). From Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), politicians across the political spectrum paid tributes to the tall leader who remains India’s longest-serving prime minister. AFP File Photo
2/8
Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi paid homage to Nehru at Shanti Van in New Delhi. Born in 1889 in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), Nehru was one of the central figures of the Independence movement. He was a trained barrister and was known as Pandit Nehru for his roots in the Kashmiri Pandit community. PTI
3/8
Remembering Nehru, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on Twitter that he is the ‘maker of modern India’. “A champion of democracy, his progressive thoughts furthered India’s social, political and economic development, despite the challenges. My humble homage to a true patriot,” he wrote. PTI
4/8
The birth anniversary of India’s first prime minister is marked as Children’s Day or Bal Diwas in the country. He was fondly called ‘Chacha Nehru’ by children, who he believed were important in nation-building. AFP
5/8
On Nehru’s 133rd birth anniversary, children dressed up as the former prime minister in schools to celebrate Children’s Day. Before Nehru’s death in 1964, India used to observe Children’s Day on 20 November, which is World Children’s Day. AFP
6/8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Nehru on his birth anniversary. “On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji. We also recall his contribution to our nation,” he tweeted. PTI
7/8
Bal Diwas was celebrated with functions across the country. Schools organise many events such as quizzes, sports events and educational programmes to mark Children’s Day. President Droupadi Murmu, who met school students at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC), told them to dream big and dream for a ‘new and developed’ India. PTI
8/8
Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading Bharat Jodo Yatra, was seen posing with kids. He wrote in a tweet that with “democratic, progressive and secular values” of Pandit Nehru in his heart, he is walking to “protect ‘Mother India’ of ‘Hind Ke Jawahar’”. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar along with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav also commemorated Nehru’s birth anniversary. Twitter (@SevadalKL (L)/@yadavtejashwi (R))