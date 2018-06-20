1/7 Yuya Osako celebrates with his teammates after scoring Japan's second goal against Colombia. AP Yuya Osako celebrates with his teammates after scoring Japan's second goal against Colombia. AP

2/7 Colombia star James Rodriguez reacts after his team's 1-2 loss at the hands of Japan. AP Colombia star James Rodriguez reacts after his team's 1-2 loss at the hands of Japan. AP

3/7 Poland's Thiago Cionek and Senegal's Alfred Ndiaye go for a header during their Group H encounter. AP Poland's Thiago Cionek and Senegal's Alfred Ndiaye go for a header during their Group H...

4/7 Colourful Senegalese fans cheer for their team in their Group H encounter against Poland at Moscow's Spartak Stadium. AP Colourful Senegalese fans cheer for their team in their Group H encounter against Poland at...

5/7 Senegal players celebrate after Poland's Thiago Cionek scored an own goal to give the Lions of Teranaga the lead. AP Senegal players celebrate after Poland's Thiago Cionek scored an own goal to give the Lions of...

6/7 Russia's Mario Fernandes and Egypt's Mohamed Salah fight for the ball during their match at Saint Petersburg. AP Russia's Mario Fernandes and Egypt's Mohamed Salah fight for the ball during their match at Saint...