China, G20 and G7: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida's agenda for his 27-hour visit to India
Japan's Fumio Kishida emphasised India's importance for a free Indo-Pacific region during his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Japanese prime minister is on his second visit to the country where the two sides will also talk about the G20 and G7 summits
Japanese prime minister shakes hands with India’s Narendra Modi on his arrival in the country for a two-day visit, starting today. The visit is to boost bilateral ties in a range of areas, including defence and security, trade and investment, and high technologies. AFP
Before meeting Indian prime minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, Japan’s Kishida visited Rajghat and paid his respect to Mahatma Gandhi. The Japanese leader was then gifted a bust of Mahatma Gandhi. The visit comes at a time when India is presiding over G20 and Japan presides over the G7. AFP
Japan’s Fumio Kishida also received books on Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi. The meeting is expected to discuss India’s increasingly significant role for the Indo-Pacific region where China has been asserting its presence. AFP
Kishida places a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat. In an Indian Express column, Kishida wrote, “I am convinced that the unwavering trust and the close coordination between India and Japan as leading democracies of Asia are the cornerstones of peace and prosperity in the region.” AFP
In a meeting with PM Modi, Japan’s Fumio Kishida stressed for a free and open Indo-Pacific with a view to maintaining and strengthening the rules-based international order in the region. Press Information Bureau
Japan’s Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, walk to their delegation level meeting in New Delhi. China is the biggest common challenge India and Japan face. AP
Modi in delegation level talks with Fumio Kishida at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. Press Information Bureau
Japan’s Fumio Kishida landed in New Delhi on Monday and his visit will last for around 27 hours. This is Kishida’s second visit to the country as prime minister of Japan. Press Information Bureau