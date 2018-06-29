1/8 Poland beat Japan 1-0 to register their only win of the campaign so far, a result that most fans did not see coming. AFP Poland beat Japan 1-0 to register their only win of the campaign so far, a result that most fans...

2/8 Japan ended the night level on points and goal difference with Senegal and ended up going through on fair play, with the Asian side having less yellow cards to their name. AFP Japan ended the night level on points and goal difference with Senegal and ended up going through...

3/8 Colombia needed a win to ensure their progress to the next round, and the South Americans beat Senegal 1-0 through a goal by Yerry Mina. AFP Colombia needed a win to ensure their progress to the next round, and the South Americans beat...

4/8 Colombia will face England in the last match of the round of 16 on 3 July, while Japan will take on Belgium on 2 July. AP Colombia will face England in the last match of the round of 16 on 3 July, while Japan will take...

5/8 Panama took on Tunisia in a game that was largely inconsequential, as both teams had already been eliminated. AFP Panama took on Tunisia in a game that was largely inconsequential, as both teams had already been...

6/8 The game ended 2-1 in favour of Tunisia, with debutantes Panama failing to earn a single point in their first ever World Cup campaign. AFP The game ended 2-1 in favour of Tunisia, with debutantes Panama failing to earn a single point in...

7/8 Belgium and England both made extensive changes to their line-ups, having both qualified for the next round. The game ended 1-0, with an Adnan Januzaj goal giving Belgium the victory. AFP Belgium and England both made extensive changes to their line-ups, having both qualified for the...