Three booming cheers of "Banzai!" rang out on Tuesday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, as Naruhito formally declared his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne as the nation's 126th emperor.

"I hereby proclaim to those inside and outside of the country that I have been enthroned," Naruhito said. "I hereby swear that I will act according to the constitution and fulfil my responsibility as the symbol of the state and of the unity of the people of Japan, while always praying for the happiness of the people and the peace of the world as I always stand with the people," he added.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe congratulated him and led the cheers of "Banzai," which traditionally means "10,000 years."

The enthronement ceremony is the high point of several succession rituals that began in May when Naruhito inherited the throne after the abdication of Akihito, his father. Naruhito leads the world's oldest hereditary monarchy, which historians say goes back 1,500 years.

Recent changes to the enthronement ceremonies included a slightly smaller structure for the empress, called "Michodai," or "The August Seat of the Empress," where Naruhito's wife, Masako, dressed in traditional costume, stood. It was first used by Naruhito's grandmother.

Naruhito and Masako, a Harvard-educated former diplomat, were to host a court banquet later on Tuesday which was to be attended by about 400 foreign dignitaries and representatives from Japan's administrative, legislative and judicial branches and their spouses. In this image, Masako can be seen walking with Princess Kako, during the ascension, called Sokuirei-Seiden-no-gi.

Naruhito and Masako have been warmly welcomed by the Japanese public. They made positive impressions by freely conversing with US president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump during their visit weeks after Naruhito's succession in May, palace watchers say.

Several dignitaries and excellencies graced the occasion. Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam was one of them who arrived at the palace to attend the enthronement ceremony.

Prince Charles was photographed while arriving for the enthronement.

In this image, President of Poland Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda can be seen leaving the premises after the Enthronement Ceremony of Emperor Naruhito concluded.