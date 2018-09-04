1/7 Hindu devotees paint a child's face as Lord Krishna during the Janmashtami festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Reuters/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain Hindu devotees paint a child's face as Lord Krishna during the Janmashtami festival in Dhaka,...

2/7 A girl dressed as Radha in Dhaka on the occasion of Janmashtami which marks the birth of Krishna and falls on the eighth day of the month of Sharavan in the Hindu calendar. Reuters/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain A girl dressed as Radha in Dhaka on the occasion of Janmashtami which marks the birth of Krishna...

3/7 In Dhaka, Hindu families celebrate Janmashtami and paint the faces of boys and girls in blue to mark the dark complexion of Lord Krishna. Reuters/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain In Dhaka, Hindu families celebrate Janmashtami and paint the faces of boys and girls in blue to...

4/7 A child dressed as Lord Krishna sits on the doorstep in Dhaka, Bangladesh during the Janmashtami festivities. Reuters/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain A child dressed as Lord Krishna sits on the doorstep in Dhaka, Bangladesh during the Janmashtami...

5/7 A boy paints his face blue, the colour of Krishna's dark skin on the eve that marks the birth of Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Vishnu. Reuters/ Mohammed Ponir Hossein A boy paints his face blue, the colour of Krishna's dark skin on the eve that marks the birth of...

6/7 A girl in Dhaka dressed as Krishna adorned with a flute in hand and a peacock feather on her head. Reuters/ Mohammed Ponir Hossein A girl in Dhaka dressed as Krishna adorned with a flute in hand and a peacock feather on her...