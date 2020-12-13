J&K receives heavy snowfall; arterial Jammu-Srinagar highway closes after rainfall causes landslides [Photos]
While two to three inches of snow had accumulated in Srinagar by daybreak, the hilly areas of the Kashmir Valley received snowfall between one foot to two feet
1/5
A white blanket covered Kashmir on Saturday as all parts of the Valley received moderate to heavy snowfall, leading to the closure of roads. Snowfall began late on Friday night in most parts of Kashmir and just after midnight in Srinagar city. AFP
2/5
While two to three inches of snow had accumulated in Srinagar by daybreak, the hilly areas of the Valley received snowfall between one foot to two feet. AFP
3/5
Rainfall along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway resulted in landslides at several places, leading to the closure of the arterial road. Other roads connecting the Valley to the rest of the country were also blocked due to snowfall. AFP
4/5
The divisional administration of the Valley pressed men and machinery into service in the early hours of the day to clear snow from the roads and restore electricity in the areas affected due to snowfall. AP
5/5
Eight families were moved to safer locations after heavy rains triggered landslides in Gurmul village in Doda district of Jammu region, PTI reported. AP