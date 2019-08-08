1/5 Supporters of the hardline Shiv Sena burned a flag resembling Pakistan's national flag during a protest in Jammu, after Pakistan said it would expel India's ambassador and suspend bilateral trade with India, following the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Jammu. Reuters Supporters of the hardline Shiv Sena burned a flag resembling Pakistan's national flag during a...

2/5 Security forces personnel stand guard next to concertina wire laid across a road during restrictions after Centre's decision to scrap special status for Kashmir. On Thursday, several people were detained after they defied restrictions and took out a rally in Kargil to protest against the revoking of Article 370. Reuters

3/5 Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday issued directions to officials to facilitate return of outside students to their states who wish to go to their homes for Eid. Reuters

4/5 People draw and write messages on a road during a protest in Delhi against the abrogation of the special constitutional status for Kashmir. Defying restrictions imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC, over 300 people took out a rally in Kargil under the banner of Joint Action Committee. Reuters