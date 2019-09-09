1/6 The Jammu and Kashmir administration has said that like previous years, no Muharram procession would be allowed this time, too, and all rituals are to be performed in respective 'imambaras' or shrines. In this picture, security personnel are seen stopping Kashmiri Shiite Muslims from taking out a religious procession during the restrictions in Srinagar on Sunday. AP The Jammu and Kashmir administration has said that like previous years, no Muharram procession...

2/6 During the restrictions on Sunday, some Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslims were detained by the police while trying to participate in a Muharram procession. Reuters During the restrictions on Sunday, some Kashmiri Shi'ite Muslims were detained by the police...

3/6 Srinagar, the commercial hub of the state, was sealed off by concertina wires at all entry points for Muharram. Officials told PTI on Monday that restrictions have been lifted from most areas of the Valley, but continued in parts of Srinagar — in the interior areas and in the jurisdiction of Maisuma police station of the city. AP Srinagar, the commercial hub of the state, was sealed off by concertina wires at all entry points...

4/6 A large number of security personnel have been deployed in various parts of Srinagar for Muharram. PTI A large number of security personnel have been deployed in various parts of Srinagar for...

5/6 According to reports, authorities brought back the restrictions as they suspected that large congregations during Muharram might lead to violence, especially since it's the first following the revocation of Article 370 in August. The administration has also shifted some Shia leaders, including former minister Imran Ansari, from the detention centre at Centaur Hotel to their homes. AP According to reports, authorities brought back the restrictions as they suspected that large...