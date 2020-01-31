1/7 Thousands of people and police personnel faced off against each other near the Jamia Millia university after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters. Mohammad Meharban Thousands of people and police personnel faced off against each other near the Jamia Millia...

2/7 A youth had fired at protesters, injuring a Jamia Millia Islamia student, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting 'yeh lo aazadi', amid heavy police presence. Mohammad Meharban

3/7 Some of the protesters were also seen carrying a copy of the Constitution of India in their hands. Mohammad Meharban

4/7 Jamia Millia vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar said that the police personnel just watched as the man brandished the pistol and 'shot our student', however, the Delhi Police denied the charge, saying it couldn't react as everything happened on a "split-second". Mohammad Meharban

5/7 With the National Flag and images of Mahatma Gandhi in their hands, the students were protesting against Delhi Police. Mohammad Meharban

6/7 Students also raised slogans during the protests outside the varsity. Mohammad Meharban