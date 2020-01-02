1/6 A fleet of flooded taxis is seen at the operator's submerged parking lot following overnight rain in Jakarta. 16 people died after Indonesia's capital was hit by its deadliest flooding in years, as torrential rains on New Year's Eve left vast swathes of the megalopolis submerged. Getty Images A fleet of flooded taxis is seen at the operator's submerged parking lot following overnight rain...

2/6 Residents cross the floods that inundated their settlements to flee to high land in Cibitung Regency, West Java. The heavy rain that occurred for more than 15 hours since 31 December caused massive floods in Jakarta. Getty Images

3/6 A rescue team evacuates residents from their flooded houses in Jakarta. Monsoon rains and rising rivers submerged at least 169 neighborhoods and caused landslides in the Bogor and Depok districts on Jakarta's outskirts, National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said. Getty Images

4/6 Residents wade through a flooded neighborhood in Tanggerang on the outskirts of Jakarta. Video and photos showed cars floating in muddy waters while soldiers and rescuers in rubber boats helped children and elders forced onto the roofs of flooded homes. The floods inundated thousands of homes and buildings in poor and wealthy districts alike, have forced authorities to cut off electricity and water and paralysed transport networks, said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Agus Wibowo. AP

5/6 A rescue team evacuates residents from their flooded houses in Jakarta. National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said, 120,000 rescuers were helping people evacuate and installing mobile water pumps as more downpours were forecast. He vowed his city administration would complete flood-mitigation projects on the two rivers. Getty Images