'Jail Killer Cops': Protests unfold across the US against Tyre Nichols' brutal killing
Protesters were seen holding placards that read, ‘Abolish the Police’, ‘Justice for Tyre Nichols, Jail killer cops!’, ‘Blue Murders Matters’ and more during rallies against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols
Tyre Nichols was killed by police on Friday, and authorities in Memphis, Tennessee, released body camera footage of the incident. In the United States, this has led to demonstrations and calls for national police reform. AP
Protesters gathered for mostly peaceful demonstrations in multiple cities, including Memphis, where several dozen demonstrators blocked the Interstate 55 bridge that carries traffic over the Mississippi River toward Arkansas. AP
Semi-trucks were backed up for a distance. In Washington, dozens of protestors gathered in Lafayette Park, across the street from the White House and near Black Lives Matter Plaza. AP
Protesters were seen holding placards that read, “Abolish the Police,” “Justice for Tyre Nichols, Jail killer cops!”, “Blue Murders Matters” and more during rallies against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols, in the Pilsen neighbourhood of Chicago. AP
On 7 January, Nichols was pulled over for a traffic stop. Nichols attempted to go away on foot but was severely beaten by police. Three days later, he passed away in a hospital. Five police officers were fired and charged with murder. AP
In the released video, police can be seen savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes while screaming profanities at him throughout the attack. The Nichols family legal team has likened the assault to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King. AP
The chilling images of another Black man dying at the hands of police renewed tough questions about how fatal encounters with law enforcement continue even after repeated calls for change. AP
President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris are both condemning the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols that ended in his death. The president said in a statement that he was “outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video” of the beating and said people who see it will be “justifiably outraged.” But he also urged protesters to avoid any violence. AP
Unions in California and Hawaii issued a joint statement calling the actions of the officers “repugnant and the complete antithesis of how honourable law enforcement professionals conduct themselves.” AP