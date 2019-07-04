1/8 The 142nd rath yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced on Thursday from Jamalpur area in Puri amid tight security as lakhs of devotees flocked the 18-km route to catch a glimpse of the deity. Three idols of Hindu deities Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra are taken out in the grand procession in specially made chariots called raths, which are pulled by thousands of devotees over 10 days. AP The 142nd rath yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced on Thursday from Jamalpur area in Puri amid...

2/8 Besides the three chariots, the rath yatra procession comprised 19 decorated elephants, 100 trucks with tableaux and members of 30 singing troupes. The rath yatra is taken out every year on Ashadhi Beej, the second day (today) of Ashadh month, as per the Hindu calendar. AP Besides the three chariots, the rath yatra procession comprised 19 decorated elephants, 100...

3/8 Hindu devotees dance during the 10-day procession in Odisha when the 3 deities take a journey to the temple of their 'aunt' Devi Gundecha. AP Hindu devotees dance during the 10-day procession in Odisha when the 3 deities take a journey to...

4/8 The procession will return to the temple around 8.30 pm after passing through the Old City, and some communally sensitive areas like Jamalpur, Kalupur, Shahpur, and Dariyapur. Image courtesy: AP The procession will return to the temple around 8.30 pm after passing through the Old City, and...

5/8 The 10-day Jagannath Yatra is marked by festivities, which also include dare-devil acts performed along the route as seen above. AP The 10-day Jagannath Yatra is marked by festivities, which also include dare-devil acts performed...

6/8 Processions similar to the Jagannath Yatra in Puri are held in different parts of India such as Ahmedabad and Kolkata, on the same day. In the above image, a man pours milk on a bodybuilder as they participate at an annual Rath Yatra in Ahmadabad. AP Processions similar to the Jagannath Yatra in Puri are held in different parts of India such as...

7/8 A Hindu devotee (centre) wearing a mask of Narendra Modi, participates in the annual festival of Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on the occasion on Twitter. AP A Hindu devotee (centre) wearing a mask of Narendra Modi, participates in the annual festival of...