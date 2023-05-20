Jacqueline Fernandez's YOLO foundation takes a nobel initiative to help stray animals with sterilisation and adoption
Known far and wide for her beautiful charisma and incredible screen presence, sunshine girl Jacqueline Fernandez is an actress who has profoundly been active in welfare activities with her YOLO foundation. On the occasion of the foundation turning 2, It was such a good initiative by Jacqueline to help stray animals with sterilisation and adoption to channel humanity and celebrate the importance of animal welfare.
Being an animal lover herself, Jacqueline who truly believes in the cause and gives her heart and soul to to help stray animals with sterilization and adoption. She was often seen feeding the stray animals and providing them with water in earthen pots in this scorching sun.
At the event, Jacqueline was seen interacting with her various furry friends and also adopted an indie dog naming it after her initiative ‘YOLO’. The evening was filled with people from the industry Sonu Sood, Pooja Hegde, Sussanne Khan, MC Stan, Siddharth Nigam and others who had come forward to support the noble cause.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline will be next seen in ‘Fateh’ alongside Sonu Sood, while she also has ‘Crakk’ alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in her future lineup.