Jackky Bhagnani taking complete charge of Pooja Entertainment's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Meanwhile, Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment has one of the most promising roster for the year 2023. With Ganapath part 1 in making and now Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in production, there are some more on the cards that are yet to be announced. Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in association with AAZ film, Written and Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. This Pooja Entertainment Action entertainer is set to release in cinemas in Dec 2023.