Jackky Bhagnani taking complete charge of Pooja Entertainment's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. This Pooja Entertainment Action entertainer is set to release in cinemas in Dec 2023.
Jackky Bhagnani is on a roll and is currently fulfilling his duties as the producer for Pooja Entertainment’s upcoming film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ which is presently being shot in Glasgow. Spearheading the entire production house and its upcoming ventures smoothly and in full command, Bhagnani is flourishing in the role of a producer.
Taking to social media, he shared a picture of him behind the camera on the set of the film as he is physically present and actually involved in the process of his film. He writes “There’s no place I would rather be… Jeena yahan marna yahan, iske siwa jaana kahan. #BMCM #Glasglow #seeyouinthecinema”
Meanwhile, Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment has one of the most promising roster for the year 2023. With Ganapath part 1 in making and now Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in production, there are some more on the cards that are yet to be announced.