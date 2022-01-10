Jab, jab, jab: Healthcare, frontline workers, seniors line up for third COVID-19 vaccine dose
India on Monday started administering the 'precautionary' vaccine jab as the country witnesses an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases infections, driven by the Omicron variant
From north to south, from east to west... India began a new phase in the COVID-19 vaccination drive. Healthcare and frontline workers along with people above age 60 with health problems lined up at vaccination centres across India to receive a third dose as infections linked to the Omicron variant surge. PTI
The doses, which are being called “precautionary” shot instead of a booster, are being given as new confirmed coronavirus infections rocketed to over 1,79,000 on Monday, nearly an eightfold increase in a week. AFP
Online appointments for the precaution dose began on the CoWin portal on Saturday evening. However, there is also the option of an onsite appointment. AFP
The belated third dose of vaccine is being given to high-risk groups who were among the first to receive vaccines last year and whose immunity may be waning. Unlike other countries, where many people receive a different vaccine as a booster, most Indians will receive the same type, in most cases the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by India's Serum Institute, the world's largest vaccine maker. PTI
The administration of the third dose comes at a time when more than 91 percent adults have been partially vaccinated so far, while 66 percent have received both doses across the country. AFP
Indian policemen wait with others to receive the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Bengaluru. The spread of Omicron has also increased worries - India has confirmed a total of 4,003 cases of Omicron, with Maharashtra state reporting the highest (1,126), followed by Rajasthan (529) and Delhi (513). AP
About 5.75 crore people are eligible for the third doses in the ongoing drive -- 2.75 crore above the age of 60, 1 crore healthcare workers and 2 crore frontline workers. AFP
A health worker administers a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha in Jammu. Vaccination drive for the third dose or ‘precautionary dose' to priority groups — health care workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60 years with co-morbidities began on Monday. PTI